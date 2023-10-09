Cyprus Rally: Qatar's Al Attiyah Wins 50Th Anniversary Edition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatari driver Nasser Al Attiyah, along with French co-driver Mathieu Baumel won the 50th Anniversary Edition of the Cyprus Rally, in Nicocia, yesterday.

Driving a Volkswagen Polo GTi R5 car, Al Attiyah won his 8th title in Cyprus after completing 12 stages in 3:03:38.7.

Finishing in second place was Oman's Abdullah Al-Rawahi, with co-driver Ata Al Hmoud of Jordan, in a Skoda Fabia R5.

They completed the rally 3 minutes and 21 seconds behind Al Attiyah.

Third in the general classification were Christos Demosthenous and co-driver Kypros Christodoulou of Cyprus. They finished 6 minutes and 38 seconds behind the winner.