Qatar To Provide Affordable Accommodation Options For AFC Asian Cup Visitors

Doha Qatar: Qatar will make arrangements for diverse accommodation options at reasonable prices during the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, stated the Local Organising Committee (LOC) in a press conference held in Doha today.

Hassan Rabia Al Kuwari, Executive Director of Marketing and Communications at the Local Organizing Committee stated that the great legacy left by the FIFA World Cup provides many accommodation options.

"Coordination is also taking place with Qatar Tourism for some accommodation and lodging offers. Additionally, we are also in the process of working with the participating teams, either through the official federations or the official associations affiliated with the federations," Al Kuwari added.

The Organising Commitee added that agreements are in the works to increase flights to and from neighboring countries, specifically Saudi Arabia.

On the other hand, the Head of the Tourism Marketing and Promotion Sector at Qatar Tourism Engineer Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi added that many tourism events will coincide with the tournament dates.

He stated: "There will be many events and festivals accompanying the Asian Cup Qatar 2023, in addition to agreements with the federations of the participating countries to secure special packages and offers for fans to attend the event."

The tournament will kick off from January 12 to February 10 with 24 national teams participating, the LOC stated in the press conference adding that the tickets for the championship will go on sale tomorrow , October 10, 2023.