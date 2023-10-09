Video Home, Jumbo Electronics Receive Brother Printing & Solutions Sales Achievement Award

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a prestigious ceremony held recently, Brother Printing & Solutions Sales Achievement Award for the year 22-23 was handed over by Amit Ali, Sales Director, Brother International (Gulf) Fze to CV Rappai, Director and CEO, Video Home and Electronic Centre WLL (Jumbo Electronics).

Also present were Ganesh Mitra, Head of Operations and Ajay Keshav, Divisional Manager of Sales and Marketing, Video Home and Electronic Centre WLL (Jumbo Electronics).

Video Home and Electronic Centre WLL (Jumbo Electronics), the distributor of Brother printers and solutions in Qatar, received this award in recognition of their exceptional sales performance for the year 22-23.

Expressing his delight, CV Rappai, Director and CEO of Video Home and Electronic Centre WLL, stated,“We are extremely happy to receive this honour once again from Brother International (Gulf) Fze. Our partnership with Brother International has been enduring, and it only strengthens with each passing year. Brother's commitment to delivering high-quality and innovative products in Qatar aligns perfectly with our vision. We are honoured to be their chosen distributor and look forward to achieving many more milestones together in the future.”

Brother's impressive range of printers includes ink tank printers, inkjet printers, colour and mono laser printers, label printers, and consumables.

These high-quality and cost-effective machines, known for their Japanese excellence, have garnered immense popularity in Qatar. Video Home and Electronic Centre stands out with its award-winning and extensive after-sales service network, ensuring customers receive the best possible support.