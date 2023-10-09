Doha College Celebrated In Carfax Education's 2023 Global Private Schools Index

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Carfax Education has launched its 2023 and fourth annual global private schools index with Doha College, the only private school selected from Qatar in the region.

Carfax Education, the leading global education group, announced the launch of the fourth annual schools index, the only official international ranking of top private schools.

Carfax Education has released its schools' index with the 125 very best private schools around the globe.

Categorised by region, prospective parents and pupils can now access a list of the top 125 schools for 2023 across the UK, Switzerland, Europe, USA, Middle East, China, Southeast Asia and the rest of the World, chosen by expert education consultants at Carfax Education.

As well as formal criteria such as academic results and preparation for university entry, schools are ranked on their unique ethos, their reputation both locally and internationally, and how adequately they prepare students for life beyond academia.

The guide provides a comprehensive overview of curriculum and fees as well as practical information such as travel times to local airports.

The new Principal of Doha College, David Tongue, said,“It is wonderful to see Doha College as the only school in Qatar to be again ranked as one of the very best private schools in the World in the prestigious School's Index by Carfax Education. To see Doha College ranked alongside other leading schools - including Eton College, Harrow and Wellington College in the UK - is a testament to the outstanding work going on within each and every classroom. A recent analysis of our academic outcomes puts us right at the top of the Middle Eastern category in terms of our results at both (I) GCSE and A Level for comparable 3-18 schools that made the list.

Doha College's success in being the best of the very best is a direct result of the exceptional staff who work within the school and the students they educate. I would like to dedicate this achievement to their combined hard work and dedication. It is also pleasing to see my former school (St George's in Rome) make the European list, and I also pass on my congratulations to all my former colleagues and students.”

Collated by Carfax Education experts on the ground across the World, the index is the most comprehensive global list available.