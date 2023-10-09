I'm The Boss Of Me Book Series Announced As Gold Sponsor Of International Metabolic Health Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health (MTIH) is proud to recognize "I'm The Boss Of Me (ITBOM®)" as a Gold Sponsor of International Metabolic Health Day on Oct. 10, 2023. This groundbreaking event, steered by Dr. Nasha Winters and MTIH, aims to unite metabolic health leaders globally and catalyze a seismic shift toward a healthier future, and the collaboration with ITBOM® represents a harmonization of objectives aimed at cultivating responsibility, awareness, and health from an early age."I'm The Boss Of Me" encapsulates key themes such as personal accountability, inclusiveness, and body autonomy. The series underscores the significance of children understanding their actions, the importance of healthy living, and the pivotal role of self-awareness in character development.Casey Waesche, the visionary author behind the ITBOM® series, is also an integral part of the MTIH community, serving as a member of MTIH's fundraising and marketing committees and chair of the Metabolic Health Day fundraising activities. Waesche shared, "The journey of writing the 'I'm The Boss Of Me' series began with a simple interaction with my son. It's a testament to the fact that crucial life lessons, including understanding our metabolic health, begin at home. Partnering with MTIH for the International Metabolic Health Day is a pivotal step in our shared mission to impart these lessons, ensuring our young ones grow up informed, responsible, and empowered."The need for awareness and innovative solutions in metabolic health for people of all ages is crucial, given that only 6.8% of American adults are in optimal metabolic health , and noncommunicable diseases, closely tied to metabolic dysfunction, account for 74% of all global deaths, according to the World Health Organization. International Metabolic Health Day is a pivotal platform aimed at mobilizing global support, fostering innovative research, and championing preventive healthcare strategies.Nasha Winters, ND, FABNO, co-author of the“Metabolic Approach to Cancer,” and Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health, voiced her enthusiasm and gratitude for Waesche and the ITBOM® series, "Having Casey as a pivotal part of our MTIH community and witnessing her dedication firsthand, especially her remarkable efforts towards the Metabolic Health Day event, has been deeply inspiring. With the 'I'm The Boss Of Me' series, Casey has beautifully encapsulated lessons of responsibility, self-awareness, and body autonomy for our youth. Their Gold Sponsorship for the International Metabolic Health Day solidifies our shared mission to foster awareness and empowerment right from childhood.."The upcoming International Metabolic Health Day, set for October 10, 2023, invites all to unite in this transformative movement. For more information on the upcoming International Metabolic Health Day, visit .For more information about the "I'm The Boss Of Me'' series, visit .For more information about the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health, visit .###Contact Information:Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health: Lynn Hughes, Director of Development,“I'm The Boss Of Me (ITBOM®)”: Casey Waesche,

Lynn Hughes

Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health

+1 520-344-3332

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other