Howlett Integrative Cancer Care Announced As Gold Sponsor Of International Metabolic Health Day

UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health (MTIH) is proud to announce Howlett Integrative Cancer Care as a Gold Sponsor for the upcoming International Metabolic Health Day on Oct. 10, 2023. This collaboration celebrates a shared vision of promoting metabolic health, emphasizing personalized, terrain-based approaches to cancer care.With over 25 years of experience, Kristie Howlett, MS, CNS, NP-C, AOCNP, owner of Howlett Integrative Cancer Care and an Oncology Nurse Practitioner, offers an unparalleled depth of knowledge in integrative and functional medicine. Committed to complementing conventional cancer treatments with holistic modalities, Howlett's approach embodies the belief that health is not just the absence of disease but encompasses vitality, adaptability, and the capacity to thrive.Having been trained by Dr. Nasha through the Metabolic Approach to Cancer Practitioner Master Course, Kristie's methods align seamlessly with MTIH's core beliefs. Through telemedicine, she also bridges the gap, ensuring patients, regardless of their location or condition, have access to the critical care they need.Kristie Howlett remarked, "Integrative cancer care isn't just an alternative; it's a necessary complement to traditional treatments. Having been mentored by Dr. Nasha, I've been equipped with a unique set of tools to assist patients in their cancer journey. Our partnership with MTIH reinforces our shared mission: to optimize health through individualized, terrain-focused care."The need for awareness and innovative solutions in metabolic health is crucial, given that only 6.8% of American adults are in optimal metabolic health , and noncommunicable diseases, closely tied to metabolic dysfunction, account for 74% of all global deaths, according to the World Health Organization.Dr. Nasha Winters, ND, FABNO, added, "Kristie's dedication to providing personalized integrative care is a testament to the future of holistic health. Her training under our metabolic approach showcases a deep understanding of our mission and vision. We're honored to have Howlett Integrative Cancer Care as a sponsor, strengthening our global initiative."International Metabolic Health Day, taking place on Oct. 10, 2023, is a pivotal platform aimed at mobilizing global support, fostering innovative research, and championing preventive healthcare strategies. For more information on the upcoming International Metabolic Health Day, visit .For more information about Howlett Integrative Cancer Care, visit .For more information about the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health, visit .###Contact Information:Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health: Lynn Hughes, Director of Development,Howlett Integrative Cancer Care: 1-775-400-2243 or

