Bahrain To Host 9Th World Forum On Gastronomy Tourism In 2024

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

MADRID, 9th October, 2023 (WAM) -- The World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) awarded Bahrain the hosting of the ninth UNWTO World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism in 2024, the world's largest gastronomy tourism event.

According to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the UNWTO announcement was on the sidelines of the 8th World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism, taking place in San Sebastian, Spain, on 5th-7th October, held by the World Tourism Organisation and its Affiliate Member, the Basque Culinary Centre (BCC), to promote exchanging expertise in tourism and gastronomy, identifying good practices, and promoting gastronomy tourism as a primary factor in destination development.

The Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) will organise the 9th UNWTO World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism 2024 at Exhibition World Bahrain in Sakhir, the Middle East's newest and one of the largest convention and exhibition centres.

This outstanding international recognition reflects the insightful vision of the Ministry of Tourism and BTEA in pursuing innovation and excellence in gastronomy tourism on a global scale, enhancing Bahrain's competitiveness in various worldwide conventions and exhibitions, raising awareness about F&B culture, and joining efforts to lift up gastronomy tourism globally to ideally position the Kingdom as one of the most internationally sought-after destinations for gourmet and gastronomy enthusiasts.

This direction is well aligned with the Tourism Strategy 2022-2026 objectives to turn Bahrain into a leading regional and global tourism hub.

"We are very happy to bring the Forum to the Middle East for the first time. As this region experiences rapid development in tourism, we are thrilled to showcase Bahrain's rich heritage and the unique spirit of sharing embedded in its gastronomy - a driver of inclusive tourism development," Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of UNWTO.

Dr. Nasser Qaedi, CEO of BTEA, said, "Bahrain is proud to have such a varied combination of culinary tastes that reflects its rich legacy and its appealing spotlight for gastronomists and culinary tourists. This prominent event will serve as an ideal platform to offer the best innovative solutions to elevate gastronomy tourism," he added.