Egypt, Australia Explore Health Cooperation, Medical Tourism Opportunities

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Chairperson of the General Authority for Healthcare, Ahmed Al-Sobky, met with the Australian Ambassador to Cairo, Axel Epenhorst, and the Executive Director of the Australian International ACHS Group, Louise Caskley, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation in the fields of healthcare and medical tourism.

The meeting, which was also attended by Ayatollah Amr Shabana, Director of Quality at the Saudi Elaj Group, focused on improving the quality of healthcare services, enhancing patient safety, and training health service providers who work in health facilities affiliated with the Health Care Authority. The meeting also discussed the possibility of signing a memorandum of understanding between the Health Care Authority and the Australian International ACHS Group in these fields.

Additionally, the meeting explored opportunities for cooperation in the field of medical tourism and the exchange of experiences and knowledge in this regard. The meeting also touched on examining the work of a twinning program between hospitals and departments specialized in treating children affiliated with the Public Health Care Authority and the Sydney Children's Hospital in Australia.

Al-Sobky stressed that the Health Care Authority aims to achieve comprehensive development in the healthcare sector and provide high-quality services to citizens, noting that by strengthening health cooperation with other countries such as Australia, Egypt will be able to benefit from global experiences and practices in this field. He also highlighted the unprecedented qualitative boom he witnessed in the Egyptian health sector and the processes of mechanization and digital transformation of services in health facilities affiliated with the comprehensive health insurance governorates.

The Australian Ambassador expressed his enthusiasm for strengthening health cooperation between the two countries in multiple fields, praising the efforts of the Health Care Authority to enhance cooperation with various parties to continue improving the healthcare sector in Egypt. He also stressed that this meeting will strengthen relations between Egypt and Australia in various fields of healthcare.

The Executive Director of the Australian International ACHS Group expressed her happiness and aspiration to cooperate with the Health Care Authority, noting that this was her first meeting during her first visit to Egypt. She also praised the promotion of the principle of value-based health care from a global perspective, applying the concepts of clinical governance, and adopting the concepts of clinical centers of excellence to provide more specialized health care for patients.

He confirmed that the group is fully prepared to enhance cooperation in the fields of healthcare with the Health Care Authority during the coming period, pointing out that it is in the process of cooperating with the Suez Medical Complex and the Shifa Medical Complex of the General Authority for Healthcare in Suez and Port Said governorates, respectively, to transfer expertise in work manuals, medical and clinical care quality indicators between Egypt and Australia.

After the meeting, Al-Sobky invited the Australian Ambassador, the Executive Director of the ACHS Group, and the Quality Director of the Saudi Elaj Group, to attend the fourth annual forum of the Healthcare Authority, scheduled to be held at the end of next November, to highlight the Authority's achievements and the leadership it has achieved in the field of health care at all international, regional and local levels, strengthening Egypt's position in this vital sector and placing it on the global map.