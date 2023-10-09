Egypt, Kenya Explore Ways To Boost Trade, Investment Ties

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Cairo Chamber of Commerce hosted a meeting with the Kenyan Commercial Counsellor Tobia Anjani to discuss how to enhance the trade and investment relations between Egypt and Kenya.

Sherif Yehia, a board member of the Cairo Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the Kenyan Commercial Counsellor on behalf of the chamber's chairperson Ayman Al-Ashry. He said that the chamber provides all the necessary data and information about the Egyptian market and its opportunities for the Kenyan business community, in light of the development boom that Egypt has witnessed in recent years.

Yehia pointed out that many diverse Egyptian products can benefit the Kenyan market, especially with the government's interest in increasing Egyptian exports to foreign markets, especially in Africa. He also highlighted the investment opportunities in various sectors in Egypt.

He emphasized the strong support of the Egyptian government for developing foreign economic relations and encouraging investment and investors. He also mentioned the incentives offered by the Egyptian government for investors and investment in Egypt, which create a favorable environment for enhancing the economic ties between Egypt and Kenya and increasing the volume of trade exchange.

The Kenyan Commercial Counsellor confirmed that his visit to the Cairo Chamber aims to strengthen the bilateral economic relations, increase trade and investment exchange between the two countries, and facilitate export and import operations.

He also announced that there will be a meeting organized by the Kenyan embassy in Egypt in November, which will bring together the business communities from both countries to discuss ways to increase trade and investment cooperation.