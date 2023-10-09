UNRWA declares 74,000 Palestinians evacuated in Gaza over current crisis

(MENAFN) On Monday, the UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees reported that a significant number of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been forced to leave their homes due to the continuing Israeli airstrikes.



UNRWA stated in a declaration: “Nearly 74,000 displaced people are now in 64 UNRWA shelters.”



The UN agency pointed out that on Sunday, an Israeli airstrike caused damage to a school where over 225 Palestinians had sought shelter, and fortunately, no casualties were reported.



“Civilians must be protected at all times, including during fighting,” The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East added. “Schools and other civilian infrastructure, including those sheltering displaced families, must never come under attack.”



On Saturday, tensions escalated throughout the Gaza Strip after Hamas launched a multi-front attack on Israeli towns located in close proximity to the Palestinian territory. Hamas justified the attack as a response to Israeli provocations at the sensitive Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem, which is under occupation, as well as an upsurge in settler-related violence.

