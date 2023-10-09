Travel Apps Thematic Intelligence Report 2023: Consumer Trends, Enterprise Trends, And Industry Trends

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Travel Apps - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Taking a closer look at the increasingly impactful travel app industry, the Online Travel Agency (OTA) business model is proven to be a practice yielding great success.

Representing a comprehensive, distinctively inclusive platform, it smoothly integrates flights, accommodation, car rentals, and immersive experiences under a single unified service. Companies successfully developing a travel app, therefore, restructure the buyer-seller dynamic while heightening convenience for the tech-savvy, cost-sensitive modern traveler. Encouraging higher app engagement through mobile-exclusive offers, these platforms also ensure the retention of customers through rewarding frequent-use programs.

This informative thematic research report delves deeply into the transformative effect of travel apps on the travel and tourism sectors. Elaborating the magnitude of digital disruption within the lodging and services aspects of the industry, the report reveals how these apps have become crucial to attract contemporary travelers.

The analysis supports the appraisal that investing in travel apps is an imperative for businesses aiming to retain relevance for their tech-adopting consumer base, steering their digital strategies towards mobile-first operations. Apps that are omnipresent across platforms and convenient, are rapidly becoming quintessential for businesses to meet their customer's preferences and overall market demand.

The scope of this report includes the provider's, customer's, and potential investor's perspectives. Thus CEOs, senior executives, and marketing executives working within the travel and tourism sector stand to gain comprehensive insights through this report.

You'll garner a thorough understanding of how the travel app trends currently shaping the travel landscape is poised to escalate, how travel firms can leverage this to increase revenues and potential pitfalls to consider when employing travel apps. Crucially, you'll unearth recommendations that can drive travel app-related business strategies, securing a competitive advantage in this disruptive travel sector.

Scope



This thematic report provides an overview of the impact Travel Apps has on the travel sector and seeks to understand some of the contributory factors.

The key trends within this theme are split into three categories: consumer trends, enterprise trends, and industry trends. Several case studies are included to analyze the multiple ways countries and companies have responded to the impact of this theme's growth and what they are doing to grow with this theme.

Reasons to Buy



Understand the current Travel Apps trends within the travel landscape today and how these will escalate in the near future.

Assess how travel and tourism companies such as tour operators, OTAs and DMOs are utilizing Travel Apps to drive revenues.

Acknowledge the potential pitfalls of using Travel Apps by understanding the social, cultural, and environmental effects on the destination.

Discover recommendations for businesses involved in Travel Apps

the publisher's thematic research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. It has a proven track record of identifying the important themes early, enabling companies to make the right investments ahead of the competition, and secure that all-important competitive advantage. All across the travel and tourism supply chain, now have an opportunity to capitalize on Travel Apps, and there are notable examples of this. Therefore, all should buy this report to fully understand how this theme will continue to be a key theme in the future travel landscape.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Players

Thematic Briefing

Trends

Consumer Trends

Enterprise Trends

Industry Trends

Industry Analysis

Market Size And growth forecasts

Case Studies

Impact Of travel apps on travel And tourism

Recommendations

Timeline

Signals

M&A Trends

Venture financing Trends

Patent Trends

Company filing Trends

Social Media Trends

Value Chain

Intermediaries

Transportation

Lodging

Destination

travel services

Companies

Public Companies

Private Companies

Sector Scorecards

travel Intermediaries Sector scorecard

Rail And Road Transport Sector scorecard

Glossary

Further Reading Thematic Research Methodology

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Airbnb

Booking Holdings

Despegar Corp

easyJet

eDreams ODIGEO

Expedia Group

Hilton

Hyatt

Lastminute

MakeMyTrip

Marriott International

TripAdvisor

Trip

Cleartrip

GAdventures

Hays Travel

Intrepid Travel

Trivago NV

Vietravel

GetYourGuide

Secret Escapes

Wego

Tuniu

On the Beach Group

Seera

Flight Centre Travel Group

Expedia

Jet2

TUI

Uber

Accor

Airbnb

American Airlines

Avis Budget

Booking Holdings

British Airways

Carnival Corporation

easyJet

Google

Hyatt

KLM

Lyft

Singapore Airlines

Sixt

The Walt Disney Company

Trainline

Wise

Cambodia Tourism

Citymapper

Curb

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Grab

Holiday Extras

Hopper

OYO Rooms

Revolut Turo

For more information about this report visit

Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.





Tags Tourism Travel and Tourism