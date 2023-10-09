USEA To Hold Virtual Press Briefing On The Outlook For Small Modular Reactors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The United States Energy Association's open briefing on October 17 will cover the great expectations and the many questions that still hang over SMRs.

There are great expectations for small modular reactors. In nuclear circles they represent the arrival, at long last, of the nuclear renaissance, the dawn of a new nuclear age.But an unusual number of questions hang over SMRs:How will they be brought to market?Are they really going to be cheaper than traditional light water reactors on a power-per-dollar basis?Which of all the new entrants will survive in the market?Will SMRs facilitate large-scale hydrogen production?Can the NRC handle licensing a variety of design concepts?How about the utilities? Which ones are going to buy and build?The United States Energy Association plans to get answers to these questions at its next virtual press briefing on October 17 at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The briefing will feature a diverse panel of gifted and experienced executives who know the technology, the financing, the utility needs and the public acceptance.. They will be questioned by a panel of journalists who cover energy.Mark Menezes, USEA President and CEO, and former deputy secretary of energy, will contribute his expertise as appropriate. Journalist Llewellyn King has organized and will moderate the briefing."It is exciting seeing nuclear technology come of age. We will need a new generation of nuclear, if we are to continue electrifying the economy, from electric vehicles to steel-making," said King.The experts:Tom Marcille, VP and Chief Nuclear Officer, Holtec International SMRJames Schaefer, Senior Managing Director, Guggenheim PartnersClayton Scott, Chief Commercial Officer, NuScaleMark Gake, Nuclear Technology Portfolio Manager, Black & VeatchSteve Chengelis, Director of Research and Development Future Nuclear, EPRIThe reporters:Jennifer Hiller, The Wall Street JournalMatt Chester, Energy CentralKen Silverstein, ForbesPeter Behr, E&E NewsThe SMRs briefing, which is open to the press and the public, will be broadcast live on Zoom. It will be available afterwards on both the USEA and the Energy Central websites.

