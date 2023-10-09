'Vote Where You Live': What This Would Mean For The Swiss Abroad

In the summer, I wrote an article in this series on the history of voting rights for the Swiss Abroad. My assessment remained mixed, as deficits remain in the delivery of election material and in participation.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.