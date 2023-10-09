Syrian military cluster bomb strike in Aleppo injures 3 citizens

(MENAFN) Local sources reported on Sunday that a cluster bomb attack, conducted by the Syrian Armed Forces in the western part of Aleppo province, resulted in injuries to at least three civilians, including an infant. The injured victims were promptly transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.



It was alleged that Syrian army forces, based in Kafr Halab, in conjunction with Iran-backed foreign militant groups, targeted the village with cluster bombs, despite the fact that their use is prohibited under international agreements.



Turkey, Russia as well as Iran agreed to make four "de-escalation zones" in Syria in regions that are not under the rule of the Syrian administration at a conference in Astana, Kazakhstan in 2017.



Despite an agreement reached between the Damascus administration, Iran-backed militant groups, and Russia, a series of offensives persisted, resulting in the seizure of three out of four districts and an advancement towards Idlib.



In September 2018, Turkey had entered into an additional ceasefire agreement with Russia in an effort to bolster peace, but by May 2019, the attacks had once again escalated.



It wasn't until March 5, 2020, when Ankara and Moscow brokered a fresh ceasefire deal for northwestern Syria, that relative calm was restored. Tragically, during the period from 2017 to 2020, approximately 2 million civilians who had fled the intensifying attacks were compelled to seek refuge in areas close to the Turkish border.

