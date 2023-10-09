Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nordea Bank Abp flagging notification: BlackRock Inc.'s shareholding crosses threshold of five percent

09.10.2023 / 09:05 CET/CEST

Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements

9 October 2023 at 9.30 EET BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has crossed the threshold of five percent, according to a notification Nordea received on 6 October 2023 under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act (SMA). The threshold was crossed on 5 October 2023. The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 3,557,459,330. Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights

through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A + B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.01% 0.16% 5.18% Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.98% 0.16% 5.14% Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights

Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000297767

178,422,475

5.01% SUBTOTAL A 178,422,475

5.01%



B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a Type of

financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/Conversion

period Physical or cash

settlement Number of shares and

voting rights % of shares and

voting rights American

Depository

Receipt

(US65558R1095) N/A N/A Physical 1,815,559 0.05% Securities lent N/A N/A Physical 2,382,401 0.06% CFD N/A N/A Cash 1,683,005 0.04%





SUBTOTAL B 5,880,965 0.16% The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held: Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights

through financial instruments Total of both BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.



Below 5% BlackRock Investment Management, LLC



Below 5% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited



Below 5% BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited



Below 5% BlackRock International Limited



Below 5% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association



Below 5% BlackRock Fund Advisors



Below 5% BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.



Below 5% BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited



Below 5% BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG



Below 5% BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited



Below 5% BlackRock Advisors, LLC



Below 5% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited



Below 5% BlackRock (Singapore) Limited



Below 5% Aperio Group, LLC



Below 5% For further information: Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011

Media inquiries, +358 10

416 8023 or The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 9.30 EET on 9 October 2023.





