|
Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp flagging notification: BlackRock Inc.'s shareholding crosses threshold of five percent
09.10.2023 / 09:05 CET/CEST
Nordea Bank Abp flagging notification: BlackRock Inc.'s shareholding crosses threshold of five percent
Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements
9 October 2023 at 9.30 EET
BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has crossed the threshold of five percent, according to a notification Nordea received on 6 October 2023 under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act (SMA). The threshold was crossed on 5 October 2023.
The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 3,557,459,330.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds according to the notification:
|
| % of shares and voting rights (total of A)
| % of shares and voting rights
through financial instruments (total of B)
| Total of both in % (A + B)
| Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
| 5.01%
| 0.16%
| 5.18%
| Position of previous notification (if applicable)
| 4.98%
| 0.16%
| 5.14%
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Shares and voting rights
| Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)
| Number of shares and voting rights
| % of shares and voting rights
|
| Direct
(SMA 9:5)
| Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
| Direct
(SMA 9:5)
| Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
| FI4000297767
|
| 178,422,475
|
| 5.01%
| SUBTOTAL A
| 178,422,475
|
| 5.01%
|
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a
| Type of
financial instrument
| Expiration
date
| Exercise/Conversion
period
| Physical or cash
settlement
| Number of shares and
voting rights
| % of shares and
voting rights
| American
Depository
Receipt
(US65558R1095)
| N/A
| N/A
| Physical
| 1,815,559
| 0.05%
| Securities lent
| N/A
| N/A
| Physical
| 2,382,401
| 0.06%
| CFD
| N/A
| N/A
| Cash
| 1,683,005
| 0.04%
|
|
|
| SUBTOTAL B
| 5,880,965
| 0.16%
The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:
| Name
| % of shares and voting rights
| % of shares and voting rights
through financial instruments
| Total of both
| BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
|
| Below 5%
| BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
|
| Below 5%
| BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|
|
| Below 5%
| BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
|
|
| Below 5%
| BlackRock International Limited
|
|
| Below 5%
| BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|
|
| Below 5%
| BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
|
| Below 5%
| BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
| Below 5%
| BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
|
|
| Below 5%
| BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
|
|
| Below 5%
| BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|
|
| Below 5%
| BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|
|
| Below 5%
| BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
|
| Below 5%
| BlackRock (Singapore) Limited
|
|
| Below 5%
| Aperio Group, LLC
|
|
| Below 5%
For further information:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Media inquiries, +358 10
416 8023 or
The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 9.30 EET on 9 October 2023.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact
or visit
.
End of Media Release
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| Nordea Bank Abp
|
| Smålandsgatan 17
|
| 105 71 Stockholm
|
| Sweden
| ISIN:
| FI4000297767
| Valor:
| A2N6F4
| Listed:
| Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 1743805
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service