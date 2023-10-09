EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Sustainability

Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh is a finalist for the prestigious German Sustainability Award 2023

09.10.2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Vossloh is a finalist for the prestigious German Sustainability Award 2023

The German Sustainability Award (Deutscher Nachhaltigkeitspreis DNP), Europe's largest award for ecological and social commitment, recognizes the pioneers of sustainability in Germany

Vossloh honored for its commitment to green mobility with a place in the final of the 16 th DNP The winners will be announced at the end of October 2023

Werdohl, October 9, 2023. Vossloh is one of the companies from the mobility and logistics sector that can hope to be awarded the coveted prize. The award honors companies that have made a special contribution within their industry to spreading the transformation to more sustainability. In cooperation with the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK), the German Federal Ministry for the Environment and other partners, the DNP now honors companies from a total of 100 industries for the first time. The pioneers had previously been selected by independent expert juries on the basis of detailed sustainability profiles. The total of 140 jurors also decide on the three finalists and ultimately the winner in each sector. It is expected that on October 31, 2023, the initiators of the award will announce which of the finalists has won in the respective category. Finally, the award ceremony will take place on the evening of November 23, 2023 in Düsseldorf as part of the congress for the 16th DNP. "We are very pleased that the jury members of the German Sustainability Award have selected Vossloh from a large number of renowned and committed companies. This nomination is a further confirmation of our strategic thrust. Through our technologically leading products and services as well as our highly innovative solutions, we are enabling the transition toward rail-based, unrivaled sustainable mobility of people and goods. At the same time, we are continuously reducing the emission of greenhouse gases generated in the course of our performance. It is our declared goal to be CO2 -neutral by 2030. We are very pleased about the recognition of our achievements in sustainability and eagerly await the announcement of the winners in October," says Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG.

Contact details for the media:

Andreas Friedemann

Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-608

E-mail:

Contact details for investors:

Dr. Daniel Gavranovic

Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-609

E-mail:

Vossloh is a global technology group which for some 140 years has stood for quality, safety, customer focus, reliability and innovative strength. With its comprehensive range of rail-related products and services, Vossloh ranks among the world market leaders in this sector. Vossloh offers a uniquely broad range of products and services under one roof: Rail fastening systems, concrete ties, switch systems and crossings, as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire life cycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its systemic understanding of the track to address the central customer need of "availability of the rail track". Vossloh products and services are in use in more than 100 countries. With some 75 Group companies in almost 30 countries and over 40 production locations, Vossloh is active locally worldwide. Vossloh is committed to sustainable corporate governance and climate protection and with its products and services makes an important contribution to the sustainable mobility of people and goods. The Group's activities are organized into the three divisions Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. In financial year 2022, Vossloh generated sales revenues of €1,046.1 million with around 3,800 employees.



09.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at Language: English Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft Vosslohstr. 4 58791 Werdohl Germany Phone: +49 (0)2392 52 - 359 Fax: +49 (0)2392 52 - 219 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: DE0007667107 WKN: 766710 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1743795



End of News EQS News Service