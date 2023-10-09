Turkish Coast Guard saves total of 57 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Turkish Coast Guard, in response to an alarming situation in the Aegean Sea, reported that it had undertaken a critical rescue mission, saving a total of 57 irregular migrants who had been forcibly returned to Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities.



This operation involved the valiant efforts of coast guard units, who successfully retrieved 35 irregular migrants from a rubber boat located in the Bodrum district of Mugla province, while an additional 22 individuals were rescued from the Datca district within the same province, as articulated in the official statement issued by the Turkish Coast Guard.



Subsequently, the rescued migrants were provided with essential assistance and then transported to the provincial migration department, ensuring their safety and well-being.



It is important to note that both Turkey and various global human rights organizations have consistently raised their voices in condemnation of Greece's unlawful and controversial practice of forcibly pushing back asylum seekers.



This practice has been criticized on the grounds that it not only contravenes humanitarian principles but also violates international legal norms, putting the lives of vulnerable migrants, which include women and children, at grave risk.

