Qatar Expresses Solidarity With Afghan People

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Qatar has expressed its solidarity with the Afghan people amid devastating earthquakes in the country's west.

“Qatar stands with the victims of the earthquake and is fully prepared to provide necessary assistance for recovery,” the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The ministry extended condolences to the families of the victims and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the wounded.

The death toll from multiple earthquakes in western Afghanistan on Saturday has risen to 2,053, while 9,240 others were injured and 1,340 houses were destroyed, said a spokesperson for the Afghan National Disaster Authority.

Death toll of quakes soars to 2,053 in Afghanistan, officials call for assistance October 8, 2023 Famagusta Gazette 0

The death toll of the earthquakes in western Afghanistan has risen to 2,053, a spokesman for the national disaster authority, Mullah Janan Shaeq, said on Sunday. Addressing a press conference in Herat, the official noted [Read More]

Famagusta Gazette





Author