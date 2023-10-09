Floods In Southern Myanmar Displace Thousands

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) A total of 5,648 people were evacuated from their homes after torrential downpours hit Bago Region of southern Myanmar, an official said on Sunday.

Director of the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement (Bago Region) U Thaung Shwe told Xinhua that as of Sunday noon, the evacuated have been shifted to 17 flood relief camps, with search and rescue operations underway.

“The Bago River has exceeded the critical water level since 4 a.m. local time and the rescue operation started at around 6 a.m. local time,” Deputy Director of Myanmar Fire Services Department (Bago Region) U Than Tun Oo told Xinhua. ■

Famagusta Gazette





Author