German Chancellor Scholz's SPD Suffers Blow In Key State Elections

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Germany's conservative parties Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU) won the state elections in Hesse and Bavaria on Sunday, dealing a heavy blow to Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD).

Official figures show that the CDU has taken over 34.6 percent of the votes in the state of Hesse while the CSU won 37 percent in Bavaria. The central-right sister parties gained first place in the two wealthy German states' election.

In addition, the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party made huge gains due to voters' dissatisfaction with the current federal government run by the SPD, Green Party, and Free Democratic Party.

The three parties have suffered losses in the two states compared to the last state elections in 2018. ■

