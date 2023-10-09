Dave's Hot Chicken Starts Delivery Services In Riyadh Via Hunger Station

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dave's Hot Chicken, the renowned fried chicken franchise and a favorite burger spot of rapper Drake, has announced the commencement of delivery services at its newly opened Tahliah branch in Riyadh. Consumers can now savor the delectable 'Hot Box' and more from the comfort of their own homes.The exciting announcement offers foodies in Riyadh the opportunity to relish Dave's Hot Chicken specialties without the need to step outside. Customers can place their orders via Hunger Station, the popular food delivery platform, and have their favorite menu items delivered straight to their doorstep. The service catering to the fried-chicken lovers in need of their Dave's fix, with the menu serving up classics such as Dave's #1 and #2 which includes succulent tenders and delicious sliders along with crinkle cut fries and Dave's secret sauce. The Hot Box which gives foodies the chance to enjoy 10 jumbo-size sliders or 10 jumbo-size tenders with spice levels ranging from: No Spice, Lite Mild, Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, and Reaper®.Don't miss this chance to experience the mouthwatering flavors of Dave's Hot Chicken in Riyadh. Whether you're looking for a cozy night in or a delightful al fresco dining experience, Dave's Hot Chicken has you covered.The Tahliah branch of Dave's Hot Chicken, part of the Hollywood-founded franchise with high-profile investors like Drake and Samuel L. Jackson, is open from 11 am to 2 am on weekdays and extends its hours until 3 am on Thursdays and Fridays, ensuring that customers can satisfy their cravings for Dave's Hot Chicken at almost any hour.About Dave's Hot ChickenIn a modern-day American dream story, Arman Oganesyan and best friend Chef Dave Kopushyan, along with brothers Tommy and Gary Rubenyan, launched Dave's Hot Chicken in a parking lot pop-up in 2017. Dave's Hot Chicken quickly took off, opening its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in East Hollywood. In 2019, the team struck a deal with Wetzel's Pretzels co-founder and former CEO, Bill Phelps, and movie producer John Davis to begin franchising the Dave's Hot Chicken concept throughout the U.S. and beyond. The company has sold the rights to more than 700 franchise locations in the U.S. and Canada and will open an additional 60 locations this year. Harkening back to an Eater LA blog that helped propel early interest in the brand, the company's mission is to“blow their minds.” Additional brand investors include Billboard's Artist of the Decade, Drake, former California First Lady Maria Shriver, actor Samuel L. Jackson, and Good Morning America anchor and retired NFL player Michael Strahan.Instagram: @daveshotchickengccWebsite:About LavoyaEstablished with the purpose of significantly transforming dining experiences, Lavoya introduces new and experiential casual dining concepts to reshape the F&B industry in the region. The company's name and mission, based on their 'Food for Thought' slogan, signifies momentum, optimism and positive experiences. Lavoya was co-founded by Walid Hajj and Fahad Alhokair in 2021. A visionary and award-winning entrepreneur, Walid Hajj has defined his unique imprint in the F&B space creating innovative concepts that have disrupted the industry, establishing his credentials as a pioneer in F&B concepts that integrate advanced technology with exceptional service. Fahad Alhokair is a dynamic and successful Saudi entrepreneur with experience in franchise development, start-ups, operations and investment. He is also the founder of VEDA Holding, a private equity and venture capital firm based in Riyadh that supports more than 15 startups and mature companies in fashion, retail, real-estate and F&B and contributes to their development and innovation by providing value and growth capital.Instagram: @lavoyarestaurantsFacebook: @lavoyarestaurantsLinkedIn: @LavoyarestaurantsgroupWebsite:

