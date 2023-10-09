(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Award-winning 85” ULED X Hisense TV Brings Exclusive Pre-launch Access to the Region
Consumers across the UAE can unlock big savings for a limited period
DUBAI, إمارة دبيّ, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Global electronics leader Hisense is offering consumers the chance to pre-order and be the first in the region to own its award-winning, high-performance ULED X TV 85” at an exclusive rate. The initial phase extends an introductory price to buyers in UAE (AED15,999).
The ULED X is the epitome of picture quality and advanced technology with impressive features such groundbreaking chipset and MINI-LED X technology that takes contrast and complete backlight control to a whole new level. With its four main advanced features – Mini-LED X, Hi-View Engine X, Dynamic X Display, & Cine Stage X, the TV boasts to redefine the viewing experience.
Jason Ou, President of Hisense MENA, said:“Hisense constantly strives to innovate and understand consumer need to enhance the way people experience entertainment. The ULED X lives up to our commitment to bring quality and premium products to the MENA region. We are excited to expand our product portfolio in a region renowned for its early adoption of the latest technologies,”
The Hisense ULED X is an entirely new class of advanced Mini-LEDs, which garnered major awards at CES 2023 the world's most powerful tech event. The technology of ULED X is a combination of spectacular display performance, superior contrast, best-in-class brightness, and brilliant colour accuracy, all the advanced tech you'd expect from a flagship model.
The limited pre-order offer can be unlocked at the Hisense Brand Store, Hisense website - as well as leading retail stores like Carrefour & Sharaf DG.
The planned regional launch of the new Hisense ULED X series is in line with the company's strategy to build on sales growth not only throughout the MENA region but also globally. Hisense has signed as a global sponsor of UEFA EURO 2024TM marking the third consecutive UEFA EURO that the brand will sponsor after being a partner for the two previous editions and a successful sponsorship of FIFA World Cup 2022TM.
Hisense also has an extensive range of premium Mini-LED series TVs that offer unparalleled cutting-edge innovation and stunning picture quality, including the U8K, U7K, and U6 Pro.
Nour Ibrahim
MCS Action FZ LLC
+971 544250187
email us here
MENAFN09102023003118003196ID1107211063
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.