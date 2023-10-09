Indignor House Is Proud To Announce The Book Launch Party For An Expected End


10/9/2023 4:01:17 AM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Debut Novel Launch Party

Author of An Expected End

Indignor House Logo

Amanda Sue Creasey, author of "An Expected End," will be signing her debut novel at Brew Craft Bar & Kitchen

One thing certain in an uncertain world.” - Amanda Sue CreaseyRICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Amanda Sue Creasey, author of "An Expected End" is hosting a novel launch party on Saturday, October 21, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at:

Brew Craft Bar & Kitchen
6525 Centralia Road
Chesterfield, VA 23832
804-454-0605



The publisher will be present with book available for purchase, and Amanda will be available for signings.

Don't miss this great opportunity to meet the author of next best seller up close and in person.

Lynn Yvonne Moon
Indignor House, Inc.
+1 757-373-7752
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube

An Expected End

MENAFN09102023003118003196ID1107211060

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search