Indignor House Is Proud To Announce The Book Launch Party For An Expected End

Debut Novel Launch Party
Author of An Expected End
Indignor House Logo
Amanda Sue Creasey, author of "An Expected End," will be signing her debut novel at Brew Craft Bar & Kitchen One thing certain in an uncertain world.”
- Amanda Sue CreaseyRICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Amanda Sue Creasey, author of "An Expected End" is hosting a novel launch party on Saturday, October 21, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at:
Brew Craft Bar & Kitchen
6525 Centralia Road
Chesterfield, VA 23832
804-454-0605
The publisher will be present with book available for purchase, and Amanda will be available for signings.
Don't miss this great opportunity to meet the author of next best seller up close and in person.
Lynn Yvonne Moon
Indignor House, Inc.
+1 757-373-7752
An Expected End
