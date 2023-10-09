Tamil Nadu: Arrested Minister V Senthil Balaji Hospitalised Again

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji was again admitted to a government hospital on Monday. However, the police did not elaborate on why he was shifted from the prison to the hospitalThe minister is currently lodged in the Puzhal prison in Tamil Nadu, after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering scam.(This is a developing news)



