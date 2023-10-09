Bengaluru Metro’S Purple Line From Challaghatta To Whitefield Opens Without Official Ceremony

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Bengaluru's Purple Line metro extension, with missing links between the Kengeri-Challaghatta and Byappanahalli-KR Pura routes, will be accessible to the public without an official inauguration on Monday, August 9. This expansion extends the Namma Metro, the country's second-longest metro line, to 73.81 km.

The Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura section spans 2.10 km, while the Kengeri-Challaghatta route covers 2.5 km. The addition of these two routes extends the entire Purple Line from Whitefield (East) to Challaghatt (West), totalling 43.49 km. This extension is expected to significantly benefit IT employees and daily commuters. Presently, approximately 6.50 lakh people travel on the Purple and Green Lines daily, with these two new lines projected to increase that number to 7.50 lakh, as stated by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). Furthermore, it is anticipated to alleviate traffic congestion on the outer ring road.

During peak hours, trains will run every 3 minutes, providing passengers with uninterrupted travel from Whitefield to Challaghatt. Even during off-peak hours, a train will operate every 10 minutes on the Whitefield to Pattandur Agrahara route. From Pattandur Agrahara to Mysore Road station, a metro train will run every 5 minutes. During peak hours, a train will run every 3 minutes from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station on the MG Road route. BMRCL has announced that a train will run every 10 minutes on the Mysore Road to Challaghatt route.

The delay in opening the extended line had sparked public outcry. Despite the KRpura-Whitefield metro service being operational since March, the Byappanahalli-KR Pura section remained disconnected, forcing commuters to rely on feeder buses and private vehicles. While the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) had granted permission for Byappanahalli-KR Pura on September 25 and Kengeri-Challaghatta on September 30, the public expressed frustration over the delayed commencement.

The overall project delay was attributed to the sluggish installation of open web girders near Benniganahalli for a railway flyover on the Byappanahalli-KRpur route.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs intervened, instructing the Karnataka Urban Development Department to open these two routes to the public without an official inauguration. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Sivakumar confirmed that he had informed the central government about the planned inauguration on August 5, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expected to attend. However, to minimize inconvenience to the public, the decision was made to initiate metro services without delay.

The last train from Whitefield (Kadugodi) departs at 10.45 pm, with services starting at 5 am from all terminal stations, following the usual schedule.

- Length of Purple Line: 43.49 km.

- Total Purple Line Stations: 37

- Purple Line Ticket Price: ₹60

- Journey Duration: 76-80 min

- Current Daily Passengers: 6.50 lakh

- Expected Daily Passenger Addition: 1 lakh

- Green Line: 30.32 km

- Total Stations: 29

- Total Metro Coverage: 73.81 km

- Total Stations Across Both Lines: 66