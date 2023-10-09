Bhagavanth Kesari Trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna Is All Set For Dussehra With His Action-Packed Movie

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Fans of Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Anil Ravipudi have been waiting for the theatrical trailer of their next film, Bhagavanth Kesari, for quite some time. Finally, the trailer has been released, promising spectators a visual action-packed extravaganza.

The trailer for Bhagavanth Kesari begins with Nandamuri Balakrishna's character encouraging his niece to be tough and join the army. His severe training tactics, on the other hand, do not sit well with her. Meanwhile, Bhagavanth Kesari is up against a prominent industrialist who believes he is the most potent force in his area.



Anil Ravipudi, famed for his commercial storytelling approach, is back with another film likely to thrill the audience. Bhagavanth Kesari presents Nandamuri Balakrishna's persona in a hitherto unseen aspect. The second trailer, in which NBK goes into action to save his niece, will surely captivate you. It is the trailer's high point. Thaman's soundtrack gives each picture a raw and forceful feel. He elevates the images with his fantastic background soundtrack.

The trailer launch ceremony took place in Warangal, and it drew a large crowd. Vamshi Paidipally, Bobby, and Gopichand Malineni also attended the trailer premiere ceremony.







Sreeleela plays a substantial part as Bhagavanth's niece, which adds a new dimension to the story. Arjun Rampal plays a fierce antagonist, while Kajal Aggarwal's role is set to bring a massive twist to the story.

The trailer, produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens label, raises hopes. This Dussehra, Bhagavanth Kesari will be released in theatres on October 19th.