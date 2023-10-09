'Ring Of Fire' Annual Solar Eclipse To Be Visible On October 14; Will It Be Visible In India?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The most thrilling astronomical event of 2023 will take place on October 14, when a remarkable celestial display will light up the night sky. For the first time since 2012, a partial "ring of fire" solar eclipse will be seen throughout much of the Americas on Saturday. According to the Washington Post, the Moon will be in front of the Sun on this day, obscuring much of it but leaving a bright ring or annulus.



An annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the sun and the Earth at its farthest point away from the Earth. The moon does not entirely obscure the sun, creating a narrow ring of sunlight or a "ring of fire" effect in the sky. Total solar eclipses, on the other hand, occur when the Moon comes close enough to Earth to seem as huge as the Sun in the sky.

On October 14, an annular eclipse will pass from the coast of Oregon to the Texas Gulf Coast. The annular eclipse will be visible across Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, and Texas, as well as parts of California, Idaho, Colorado, and Arizona, weather permitting.

It will then pass over Mexico and Central America, followed by South America.

The 'ring of fire' solar eclipse will not be visible in India. People in India and other parts of the world can watch it via the official NASA broadcast on their YouTube channel, which begins streaming at 4:30 p.m. on 14 October 2023.

An annular solar eclipse never sees the Moon completely cover the Sun. Therefore, it is never advisable to gaze straight at the Sun without using appropriate sun eye protection. When viewing the eclipse, viewers will require safety eyewear to prevent irreversible eye injury.