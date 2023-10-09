Fans Claim Drake Indirectly Hints At Rumoured Former 'Romance' With Hailey Bieber In Latest Song

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hailey Bieber celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with Justin Bieber last month. But, it is true that the globally renowned socialite and model wife of 'Sorry' singer Justin has her share of past relationships like with 'Senorita' singer Shawn Mendes and 'One Dance' fame Grammy-winning Canadian rapper and singer Drake, according to the media reports. The latter released his latest studio album, For All The Dogs, on October 6, 2023, containing 23 songs for fans to enjoy. One particular track titled 'Bahamas Promises', which is at number 10 on the listing, has caught the attention of netizens because of the subtle and indirect reference to namedropping Hailey in its lyrics.

The more than three-minute tune mentions a woman named Hailey as Drake sings about betrayal and broken trust. Fans have since been speculating if the Hailey in question is Hailey Bieber, previously Hailey Baldwin. For those unaware, the two got romantically linked back in 2016. Here's what we know about the song and the following rumours.

The lyrics of Bahamas Promises say, "Hailey, it's sad that I know all the tea / Broken pinky promises / You f*cked up our Bahamas trip / I know that you're not for me." Drake further sings, "I'm tired of your apologies / You put the 'No' in monogamy / You know that you're not for me." The song continues, "You're livin' in my mind for free / And for someone you don't miss / I sure feel like somebody you need." He croons, "You should've been with me."

The song also mentions, "The list of things we could've been / Damn / Guess I'll see you in my dreams." For the unversed, Drake and Hailey were rumoured to be dating back in 2016. The two got papped and spotted on dinner dates around the time. Speculations sparked further when the rapper was spotted wearing an H necklace, making fans believe they were getting serious.

That year, Justin recorded his version of Drake's song Hotline Bling with reports claiming he did so because he was jealous of the musician's relationship with Hailey. "Justin is telling Hailey that Drake is a player and she should watch herself around him at all costs," a source told a globally prominent entertainment portal at that time. Another source opened up with a verified Hollywood portal about Hailey and Drake after Memorial Day, "Drake and Hailey are dating super casually, but he is really into her."

