Shah Rukh Khan To Salman Khan-7 Celebrities Who Got X Y Z Security

From Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri to Kangana Ranaut to Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher- look at actors who the government has granted security covers.

Kangana Ranaut got death threats when she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Her statement infuriated Shiv Sena leaders. The actress was given Y+ security.

Amitabh Bachchan had his security tightened and was moved up from Y to X category security after he received death threats.



After 'The Kashmir Files, ' Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri got many death threats, and he was given Y category security cover because of the perception of threat.

Actor Anupam Kher has X category security following threats he received after releasing the film The Kashmir Files.

Akshay Kumar got death threats due to which the Government of Maharashtra had granted him X plus security cover.

Shah Rukh Khan's security has been increased after he got death threats. The government increased the actor's security to the Y+ category.

He previously had X security, but the Mumbai police decided that the same should be upgraded to Y+ since he recently received several death threats from the Bishnoi gang.

