Kasargold OTT Release: Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne, Vinayakan Starrer To Start Streaming On THIS Date

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The movie Kasargold, starring Asif Ali and Vinayakan, hit theatres on September 15.

This movie marks Asif Ali's second collaboration with director Mridul Nair after their successful project "B-Tech." Asif Ali and Vinayakan have previously shown their collaboration with their performances in "Bachelor Party."

As per the latest reports, the movie will be available on OTT on October 13. The movie will be available on Netflix, India's leading OTT platform. Apart from Malayalam, the film will also be streamed in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.





The film features Asif Ali as Alby, Sunny Wayne as Faisal, Vinayakan as Alex, Siddique, Sampath Ram, Deepak Parambol, Dhruvan, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Sagar Surya, P. P. Kunhikrishnan as Narayanan, Sreeranjini Nair, Malavika Sreenath as Nancy, and Parasanth Murali.

Mridul Nair has written the screenplay for the film. The film was produced by Vikram Mehra, Siddharth Anand Kumar, Suraj Kumar, and Rinni Diwakar under the banner of Yoodlee Films and Mukhari Entertainment.