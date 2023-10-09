INDIA Bloc Slams PM Modi As Video Of Manipur Man Being 'Burnt Alive' Surfaces | WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a disturbing turn of events, a harrowing video from violence-stricken Manipur has surfaced on social media, depicting the burning of a tribal man's body in a trench. The incident has drawn strong reactions from the Opposition, particularly the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA.

While authorities have indicated that the video appears to date back to early May and are conducting an investigation, INDIA expressed deep sorrow and shame over the incident. The organization criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to neighboring countries while failing to address the ongoing issues in Manipur.

The seven-second video, widely shared on WhatsApp groups in Manipur, shows a man, presumably in a black T-shirt and camouflage trousers, lying in a trench. His face appears to have been severely injured, and his body is engulfed in flames.

INDIA bloc partner and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also condemned the incident, highlighting the tragic situation in Manipur that remains unaddressed and unacknowledged.

The state of Manipur has been grappling with violence since May 3, triggered by protests from the Kuki and Meitei communities against a high court order. The order called for the consideration of including the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

As tensions continue to escalate, the district administration in Imphal East has imposed restrictions on processions, rallies, protests, gatherings, and public meetings using loudspeakers. The district magistrate's notification emphasized the potential for such assemblies to disrupt public peace and the need for immediate preventive measures.