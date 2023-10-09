World Mental Health Day: 7 Ways Of Supporting People Who Open Up

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) When someone opens up about their mental health struggles, it's crucial to respond in a supportive and empathetic manner.

Here are 7 proper ways to respond when someone seeks help.

Don't interrupt a person while they speak. Listen to them attentively and assure them that you are listening by saying things like "I am here for you" and "Tell me more"

Ask them open ended questions

like "Can you tell me what's bothering you?" rather than asking them questions that require one word answer.

Make them feel safe by ensuring that they will not be judged or criticised by you. Stay open minded to their experiences.

Sometimes people just want someone to listen to them. So avoid giving advice or just ask if they would like any advice or assistance.

Don't dismiss their experience by saying things like "you are over reacting" or "these things happen to everyone". Let them know that it is okay to feel what they are feeling.

If they do not want to provide details about something or prefer not to share their struggles further, don't force them to do so. Respect their boundaries.

Everybody has their unique experience so do not compare their problems with yours or someone else's.

