EC Announces Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Dates: Voting On November 7, 17; Verdict On Dec 3

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The schedule of the upcoming Chhattisgarh Election 2023 has been announced by the Election Commission of India on Monday (October 9).

The Chhattisgarh election is scheduled to be held in two phases --- November 7 and November 17 and the results will be announced on December 3.

Here's the schedule:

Date of Notification: October 13, October 21

Last date of nomination: October 20, October 30

Scrutiny of nomination: October 21, October 31

Last day of withdrawal: October 23, November 2

Date of poll:

November 7, November 17

Result date: December 3

A significant paradigm change resulted after the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections in 2018. An extraordinary win over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was declared by the Indian National Congress (INC).

INC won 68 seats out of 90, putting a decisive end to BJP's 15-year rule.

Unfortunately, the BJP only succeeded in winning 15 seats, a striking fall in its support. Ajit Jogi, a former chief minister, and the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh Jogi-Bahujan Samaj Party (JCCJ-BSP) together won seven.

2018 voter turnout: 76.8%

2018 Total seats (90), vote share % :



BJP: 15, 33%

INC: 68, 43%

BSP+: 7

Demography



Hindus: 93%

Muslim: 2%

SC: 12.8%

ST: 30.6 %

Rural: 76.8% Urban: 23%