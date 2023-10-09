Israel-Palestine: 7 UNESCO World Heritage sites of War torn country

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Masada to White City Tel Aviv are 7 UNESCO World Heritage sites in Israel, showcasing rich history, architecture, and natural beauty

These sites are important to the Baha'i Faith and include the Baha'i Gardens in Haifa and Acre (Akko), which are beautifully landscaped terraces

Includes a series of desert cities in the Negev Desert that were part of the Incense Route in antiquity. The route was used for trade and transport of incense and spices

These archaeological sites are ancient tells (mounds) that contain the ruins of cities mentioned in the Bible. They provide insights into the history and civilization of the region

Tel Aviv's White City is known for its collection of over 4,000 Bauhaus-style buildings, which were constructed in the 1930s. It's recognized for its architectural greatness

The Old City of Acre is a well-preserved historic town on the Mediterranean coast of Israel. It has a rich history, including being an important Crusader city

Located near the Dead Sea, Masada is an ancient fortress that holds historical significance. It was the site of a Jewish rebellion against Roman rule in the 1st century CE