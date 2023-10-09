Butter Chicken To Jalebi-Rabri: 7 Popular Foods At Punjabi Weddings

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) If you think about Punjabi weddings, one of the first things that comes to mind is their rich and delicious food! Be it the paneer tikka or the tandoori chicken, any Punjabi delicacy would make your mouth water just by thinking about them. From Butter Chicken to Jalebi-Rabri, here are the 7 popular foods at Punjabi weddings.

Butter Chicken is a rich and creamy tomato-based curry with tender chicken pieces. These are the 7 popular foods at Punjabi weddings.

Spicy chickpea curry served with deep-fried bread called bhature is a staple food in Punjabi weddings.

Marinated and grilled Paneer served on skewers is a popular appetizer loved by vegetarians and non-vegetarians in Punjabi weddings.

Dal Makhani is made with black lentils, kidney beans, butter, and cream served with rice at Punjabi weddings.

Tandoori Chicken uses succulent chicken pieces cooked, marinated and grilled in yoghurt and tandoori spices.

Sarson da saag is a mustard green curry served with makki di roti, a flatbread made from maize flour.

Jalebi is deep-fried spiral dessert soaked in sugar syrup. Rabri is a sweet, condensed milk-based dish with sugar, spices and nuts.