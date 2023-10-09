Israeli armed forces conduct over 500 attacks on various locations in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Israeli military declared that it had conducted more than 500 raids on various locations within the Gaza Strip during the previous night.



In an official statement, the Israeli army reported that it had executed airstrikes and artillery bombardments on over 500 sites associated with Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza.



"Overnight, IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) fighter jets, helicopters, aircraft, and artillery struck over 500 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip," the Israeli military declared.



The Israeli army reported that on Saturday morning, they estimated that approximately 800 to 1,000 armed Palestinians had crossed into Israeli territories through 80 breaches along the Gaza border. They further noted that these Palestinian fighters targeted 20 Israeli settlements and 11 military bases in the vicinity of Gaza.



In response to these events, the Hamas resistance group in Gaza initiated "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" against Israel on Saturday, launching a significant rocket barrage.



Hamas stated that this surprise attack was in retaliation for the incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and the escalating violence perpetrated by settlers.

MENAFN09102023000045015839ID1107211001