Al-Qassam Brigades claims responsibility for missile attack on Ben Gurion Airport

(MENAFN) Early on Monday, Hamas' military wing, the Izzeddin al-Qassam Brigades, claimed responsibility for launching a rocket attack on Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv. Their announcement on Telegram stated that this attack was in direct response to ongoing Israeli strikes on civilians in Gaza.



Furthermore, the statement emphasized that, as part of their Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, they had fired 100 rockets at the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon.



The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, also confirmed that rockets were fired at Tel Aviv and Ashkelon.



In response, the Israeli military reported that sirens were activated in the central region of the country, including Greater Tel Aviv.



An Israeli news channel corroborated this by confirming numerous rockets fired from Gaza towards Ashkelon.



Additionally, a Tel-Aviv-based newspaper reported that a rocket launched from Gaza had struck a building in Ashkelon. However, as of the latest reports, there has been no official confirmation from the Israeli side regarding the attack on Ben Gurion Airport or whether any rockets had impacted the airport.

MENAFN09102023000045015839ID1107210988