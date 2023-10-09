Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Program


A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the“Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39 (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday October 2, 2023 to Friday October 6, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 472,160 7,178,379,970
2 October 2023 500 12,741.2400 6,370,620
3 October 2023 525 12,672.5905 6,653,110
4 October 2023 500 12,578.7400 6,289,370
5 October 2023 500 12,724.3200 6,362,160
6 October 2023 500 12,931.7400 6,465,870
Total 2-6 October 2023 2,525 32,141,130
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,677 12,729.1498 34,075,934
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 137,744 1,717,831,795
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 477,362 7,244,597,034
Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,965,095 31,147,860,066
2 October 2023 1,995 12,884.5188 25,704,615
3 October 2023 2,095 12,849.9833 26,920,715
4 October 2023 1,995 12,752.2155 25,440,670
5 October 2023 1,995 12,906.2932 25,748,055
6 October 2023 1,995 13,130.2782 26,194,905
Total 2-6 October 2023 10,075 130,008,960
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 8,075 12,904.1161 104,200,738
Bought from the Foundation* 2,545 12,904.1207 32,840,987
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 548,097 6,942,968,752
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,985,790 31,414,910,751

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 218,140 A shares and 918,723 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.47% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, October 9, 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

