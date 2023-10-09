Anna Stella Wins As Entrepreneur Of The Year In The 16Th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards For Women In Business

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anna Stella, Founder of the BBSA Marketing Group, Shines Bright at the 16th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for Women in Business.

- Anna StellaLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Anna Stella , Founder of the global outsourcing marketing agency BBSA , was named Female Entrepreneur of the Year in Advertising, Marketing, and Public Relations, at the 16th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards.The 16th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for Women in Business celebrate women-led organizations and individuals who have showcased exceptional dedication and innovation across various business categories. This esteemed accolade applauds remarkable customer service, innovation, leadership, and more accomplishments."Not all dreamers are winners, but all winners are dreamers," says Anna Stella. "Leadership is all about choosing what your company should do next, and it's an honor to see our team's efforts recognized today," continues Anna Stella.San Madan, President of Globee Awards, wholeheartedly congratulated the remarkable winners, stating, "Heartiest congratulations to the extraordinary victors of the 16th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for Women in Business. Your remarkable achievements and unwavering commitment to excellence have set new benchmarks in the industry."The rigorous judging process involved over 180 esteemed experts, both women and men, from around the globe, representing diverse backgrounds and perspectives. You can learn more about our distinguished panel of judges here:Details about the Globee® for Women in Business and the list of Finalists in all categories are available atAbout BBSABBSA was founded in 2012 by Anna Stella, a multi award-winning professional and academic with global marketing experience. With a strong background in services marketing, B2C, B2B, and nonprofit, Anna has a proven ability to lead marketing, business development, and product initiatives that deliver major revenue growth. Anna started her career at Volkswagen AG in Germany and has worked on over 2,100 marketing projects to date. For more information, visitAbout The Globee® AwardsThe Globee Awards present recognition in nine programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Business Awards, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Information Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit their official website: .

