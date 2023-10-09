EP3L Stands Strong To Conclude The League Successfully With Participation Of Over 100 Athletes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) to-conclude.jpeg" width="300" height="201" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

INDIA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Elite Pro 3x3 League concluded proceedings in Noida yesterday with a successful showing in terms of athlete participation and the spirit of community as they did not back off and carried on the event as planned. The league was won by Bengaluru Stallions in the mens category and Kolkata Victory in the womens event. Over 100 athletes showed up for their respective teams despite an official notice that was put out by the Basketball Federation of India to deter players from competing in the league. This successful showing has been testament to the support of the Indian basketball community as athletes showed up for the league to compete at the highest level. The entire community has banded together despite continuous warning by the federation to avoid participating in the league. This also speaks volumes on the part of the organization of the league to continue charting the way forward with the sole aim of the betterment of the basketball players in India.Earlier in the week, Basketball Federation of India urged players to refrain from participating in the league. This notice issued on the 26th of September hoped to derail the hopes of many athletes who were looking forward to competing in the EP3L but the league did not take a step back and went on to conduct the event as per schedule. This is not the first time that the Basketball Federation of India has misused their dominant power and authority to stop, threaten and even ban the players. Another professional basketball league in India called the UBA has also faced a similar situation where the players were put in a position to select an option, either earning a livelihood or being able to represent the country.An excerpt of the official statement sent out collectively by the EPBL and EWPBL says,“Our aims include the establishment of basketball leagues for Indian basketball players, and also conduct ancillary promotional activities linked to the same with such talented players. We sincerely believe that our efforts to do so will greatly benefit Indian basketball players and the Indian basketball ecosystem. We are extremely passionate about achieving our objective of taking Indian basketball and Indian basketball players to greater heights and have always been open to collaborating with the relevant authorities, basis a mutually beneficial, symbiotic understanding which reflects a shared goal of advancing the sport of basketball in India with integrity.”The sole purpose of the league is to assure all the players will receive a predetermined salary that is attuned to the ideology of EWPBL and EPBL of ensuring a serious career pathway for young basketball players in India. The EP3L is set up owing to the success of other basketball leagues namely EPBL (Elite Pro Basketball League) and EWPBL (Elite Women's Pro Basketball League) that have not only provided a platform for upcoming basketball athletes but have also helped them grow holistically as athletes to improve their skill and give them a path forward.The statement signed off saying,“In light of the above, we humbly call upon the general public as well as all the players associated with us to refrain from believing the incorrect narratives communicated by vested interests.”

