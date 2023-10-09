UAE calls for de-escalation after Hamas attack on Israeli cities

(MENAFN) Late on Sunday, the United Arab Emirates declared that the recent raid by the Palestinian group Hamas on Israeli cities was a “serious and grave escalation.”



In a declaration, the United Arab Emirates’ Foreign Ministry asked for halting the aggression as well as the safeguard of the citizen population.



“Attacks by Hamas against Israeli towns and villages near the Gaza Strip, including the firing of thousands of rockets at population centers, are a serious and grave escalation,” mentioned the declaration quoted by a state news agency.



The ministry noted the United Arab Emirates is “appalled by reports that Israeli civilians have been abducted as hostages from their homes.”



The Gulf nation asked both Hamas and Israel “to de-escalate and avoid an expansion of the heinous violence with tragic consequences affecting civilian lives and facilities.”



“Civilians on both sides must always have full protection under international humanitarian law and must never be a target of conflict,” it added.

