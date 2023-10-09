By 2031, Dust Control Systems Market Expected To Reach USD 21.2 Billion With A CAGR Of 3.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

global dust control systems market is projected to reach $21,164.7 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.8%

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Dust Control Systems Market," The dust control systems market size was $14.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $21.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031. North America dominated the global dust control systems market, in terms of revenue, accounting for around 37% share of the dust control systems industry.

The report provides an extensive dust control systems market analysis along with the current and emerging global dust control systems market trends and dynamics.

. By type, the wet segment was the largest revenue generator in 2021.

. By mobility, the mobile segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

. By end user, the others segment dominated the market in 2021.

. Region wise, North America is anticipated to dominate the global dust control systems market throughout the dust control systems market forecast period.

Dust Control System are used in many processes to either recover valuable granular solid or powder from process streams, or to remove granular solid pollutants from exhaust gases prior to venting to the atmosphere. Dust Extraction System is an online process for collecting any process-generated dust from the source point on a continuous basis.

Regional Outlook

Rise in level of pollution in countries such as India, China, Sri Lanka, Russia, and Brazil have triggered demand for dust control systems and helped in providing significant dust control systems market growth. For instance, according to the WHO, air quality in Brazil is considered as moderately unsafe as it has concentration of PM2.5 exceeding 10 μg/m3.

Growth in awareness regarding impact of air pollution on health around the globe has created need for dust control systems. For instance, according to the HEI (Health Effects Institute) based in the U.S., air pollution contributed to 6.67 million deaths globally in 2020.

This is expected to boost the growth of the dust control systems market during the forecast period. COVID-19 positively affected the demand for dust control systems during 2020 as HEPA filters are able to filter the coronavirus. However, production of dust control systems is hampered, owing to prolonged lockdown imposed by governments around the globe.

The dust control systems market outlook is made on the basis of type, mobility, end user and region. By type, the dust control systems market is fragmented into wet and dry. By mobility, the market is categorized into mobile and fixed.

By end user, the market is divided into manufacturing, oil & gas, food & beverage, metal and others. By region, the dust control systems market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The Key Players

Key companies having significant dust control systems market share are Colliery Dust Control (Pty) Ltd., CW Machine Worx, Donaldson Company Inc., Dust Control Systems Limited, Dust Control Technologies, Duztech AB, Illionis Tool Workers, Nederman Holding AB, Sly Filters, Spraying Devices Inc.

