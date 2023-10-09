Friendly fire incident near Lebanese border injures 4 Israeli soldiers

(MENAFN) Early on Monday, in the midst of escalating tensions in the region, a friendly fire incident near the Lebanon-Israel border resulted in the injury of four Israeli soldiers.



The Israeli army issued a statement, explaining that soldiers stationed in Shtula opened fire on a rapidly approaching vehicle attempting to bypass their checkpoint. Subsequently, it was discovered that the vehicle was, in fact, a military one, and the incident left four soldiers wounded.



This incident occurred following an exchange of artillery and rocket fire between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.



Israel reported shelling the Kafar Shuba hills and the town of al-Mari in southern Lebanon, in response to Hezbollah's claim that it had launched guided rockets and artillery at three posts in the Shebaa Farms.



These developments transpired just a day after the Palestinian group Hamas launched a significant attack on Israel, marking one of the most substantial offensives in decades. Their actions involved firing thousands of rockets and sending fighters who infiltrated Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip.

