Israel declares death of 57 personnel in current combat with Hamas

(MENAFN) The Israeli army, on Sunday, confirmed that 13 additional soldiers had lost their lives in the ongoing clashes with the Palestinian group Hamas, pushing the total death toll among Israeli forces to 57.



As reported by the Times of Israel news website, the casualties among Israeli security personnel included 34 police officers and five members of the Israeli Security Agency, commonly known as the Shin Bet.



Hamas had initiated "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" on Saturday, justifying their surprise attack on Israel as a response to the perceived provocations involving the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and the rising incidents of settler violence. Their response involved firing rockets and capturing multiple Israelis.



In the wake of these developments, the Israeli army launched "Operation Swords of Iron" against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.



This retaliation resulted in the deaths of over 413 Palestinians and left at least 2,300 others wounded, according to the latest data from the Israeli Health Ministry.

