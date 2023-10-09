WILLOWOOD VENTURES CELEBRATES RECORD-BREAKING F&I TRAINING EVENT WITH A SIGHT TO NEW HEIGHTS IN QUEEN CITY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dominic ScruggsQUEENS , NY, USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Willowood Ventures registered a milestone achievement with its latest Finance and Insurance (F&I ) training session held in Queens, NY. The prestigious event attracted over 30 attendees, setting a new engagement record in the company's history of conducting these comprehensive educational sessions.CEO Dominic Scruggs , who presided over the record-setting event, expressed his satisfaction with the outstanding turnout and the remarkable success of the session. "We are truly humbled by the unprecedented participation level in our latest F&I training," said Scruggs. "The event's success and the positive feedback we've received are a genuine testament to Willowood Ventures' unwavered commitment to providing exceptional, value-added educational opportunities for our community."Given its continued growth trajectory, Willowood Ventures is now setting even loftier goals for its next F&I class, scheduled for November in Charlotte, North Carolina – fondly referred to as the Queen City. Dom Scruggs and his experienced team are ambitiously anticipating a turnout of more than 40 attendees for the upcoming session.Scruggs added, "Our rapidly growing engagement is both exciting and empowering. I heartily welcome interested individuals to our next class in Charlotte. Together, we aim to set a new record, boosting professional growth and promoting best practices in the industry."This F&I training initiative by Willowood Ventures reflects its determined effort to equip industry practitioners with the knowledge and tools they need to navigate the complex world of finance and insurance. The company remains optimistic about its future initiatives and is committed to fostering qualitatively superior engagements with all its attendees.For registration details or additional information regarding the upcoming F&I training scheduled for November in Charlotte, NC, please visit our website at or reach out to us at 6figuremoneyAbout Willowood Ventures:Willowood Ventures is a leading provider of comprehensive Finance and Insurance training aimed at empowering individuals with quality knowledge and strategic acumen, thereby significantly enhancing their professional accomplishments. With a proven track record of executing highly successful, attendee-centric events, the organization stands affirmatively on its promise of delivering exceptional educational experiences.

