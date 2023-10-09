SALT Academy Is Fueling A Movement In Education In Today's Microschools Specializing In Dyslexia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Schools for Dyslexia in Boca Raton

SALT, a cutting-edge Alternative School in Boca Raton is Unlocking Dyslexic Learners' Potential with Orton-Gillingham and the Science of Reading

- Susy Boschetti, DirectorBOCA RATON, FL, USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SALT Academy, a leading educational institution in Palm Beach County, is spearheading a groundbreaking movement in education by revolutionizing the microschool model. With its innovative approach to teaching dyslexic learners , SALT Academy is setting a new standard for inclusive and effective education.At the core of SALT Academy's success is its commitment to implementing the Orton-Gillingham approach and the science of reading. This evidence-based methodology, developed specifically for individuals with dyslexia, emphasizes phonemic awareness, phonics, and decoding skills. By providing dyslexic learners with a solid foundation in reading and writing, SALT Academy empowers them to excel academically and beyond.SALT Academy's reputation as a trailblazer in education is further solidified by its dedication to multi-sensory learning. By engaging multiple senses simultaneously, such as sight, hearing, and touch, dyslexic learners experience a more immersive and effective learning experience. This unique approach fosters a deeper understanding of language, enhances reading fluency, and instills a lifelong love for learning.Additionally, SALT Academy takes pride in its prescriptive learning approach. Recognizing that each dyslexic learner is unique, SALT Academy tailors its instruction to cater to the specific needs and learning style of each student. By providing personalized instruction, SALT Academy ensures that every student receives the support they require to overcome challenges and achieve their full potential."The impact of SALT Academy's microschool model is undeniable," says Susy Boschetti. "By combining the Orton-Gillingham approach, the science of reading, multi-sensory learning, and prescriptive teaching methods, we are transforming the educational landscape for dyslexic learners. SALT Academy is pioneering a movement that prioritizes inclusivity and provides a nurturing environment where students can thrive."As SALT Academy continues to fuel this educational movement, it is redefining the microschool experience for students in Boca Raton and beyond. By embracing the Orton-Gillingham approach, the science of reading, multi-sensory learning, and prescriptive teaching methods, SALT Academy is equipping dyslexic learners with the tools they need to succeed academically and in life.For more information about SALT Academy and its transformative approach to education, please visit .About SALT Academy:SALT Academy is a leading educational institution in Boca Raton , Florida, specializing in providing small group comprehensive and inclusive education for dyslexic learners. By leveraging the Orton-Gillingham approach, the science of reading, multi-sensory learning, and prescriptive teaching methods, SALT Academy empowers students to overcome challenges and reach their full potential. With its commitment to personalized instruction and an immersive learning experience, SALT Academy is fueling a movement in education in today's microschools.

