Sold! International Auction Now Online To Help Save The Iconic Skyline Of Malta's Capital City

The Valletta Skyline before restoration works began

One of the lots to be won is an evening with renowned Maltese tenor, Joseph Calleja.

100% of the proceeds from the online auction will support the Save The Valletta Skyline Appeal to preserve a Malta landmark.

- Lady Stephanie LaingVALLETTA, MALTA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Many a postcard and holiday snap has captured the beautiful skyline of Valletta in Malta over the years – and an event now online will ensure that a key feature of the skyline will stay in that picture for generations to come.Running until 15 October, an extraordinary auction offers bidders the chance to secure an amazing range of unique experiences and treasures, while helping preserve an iconic piece of world heritage: St Paul's Anglican Pro Cathedral, whose spire is central to the skyline.The international online timed auction is a virtual treasure trove, featuring lots donated from all over the world – including Malta, the UK, France, the US and Australia. What's more, 100% of the proceeds raised through this unique event will support the Save The Valletta Skyline Appeal, as it reaches its final stages of fundraising for vital works to the Pro-Cathedral's belltower, spire and stonework.The auction's catalogue contains a carefully curated collection that goes well beyond the ordinary. Lots include exclusive stays at top-tier establishments like the Xara Palace Relais & Chateaux and The Phoenicia Hotel in Malta and the Michelin three-star Waterside Inn in the UK, a private tour of the Royal Library at Windsor Castle, a luxury round trip on a private flight from Malta to Rome aboard a Pilatus PC-12 aircraft, a week's stay for eight people at a lavish Majorcan villa, dinner for 12 in one of Manhattan's most legendary and sumptuous apartments, or a full-day boat charter aboard a Sunseeker Manhattan 70, followed by dinner in the luscious gardens of Malta's stunning Palazzo Parisio.Likewise, life-changing opportunities may be won at the auction, such as exclusive internships in the dynamic worlds of film, business and architecture, including a placement at the Malta branch of Hollywood SFX powerhouse Stargate Studios.Bidders also have the chance to snap up an exclusive signed and dedicated McLaren F1 sketch by its designer Peter Stevens, exclusive VIP tickets to major global sporting events such as the much-anticipated Goodwood Revival 2024, or an exclusive window into the world of The Order of Malta, including two nights at The Corinthia St George's Bay, Malta, for two people. One lucky bidder may even get the opportunity for an exclusive soiree with tenor Joseph Calleja, where he will personally craft and serve a group of ten people for dinner at his private home in Malta. All this and more, including a superb selection of antiques and jewellery.All funds raised through this unmissable event support a hugely worthy cause. The Save The Valletta Skyline Appeal is close to reaching its €9 million target and the auction will provide a thrilling way to raise the last of the funds needed to finish the restoration works to the Pro-Cathedral. Towering 200 feet tall, it is listed on the National Inventory of the Cultural Property of the Maltese Islands and is one of only three in Europe of the Anglican Diocese of Gibraltar.Since the Appeal's launch in 2017, it has attracted an impressive list of followers and fundraisers, including historian and author James Holland, novelist and round-the-world yachtswoman Clare Francis, historian and author Sir Max Hastings and musical theatre producer Sir Cameron Mackintosh.Honouring the long bond between Great Britain and Malta, even members of the British Royal Family have been notable ambassadors of the Pro-Cathedral. The late Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, worshipped there when she lived in Malta between 1949 and 1951, while the late Duke of Edinburgh was Patron of The Friends of St Paul's Pro-Cathedral.“This two-week-long online auction will mark the fun, exciting and very fitting final stage of the Save The Valletta Skyline Appeal,” says Lady Stephanie Laing, on behalf of the driven and dedicated voluntary team organising this part of the Appeal.“Main committee members have worked hard and passionately to keep the Appeal going over the years and we hope this auction will provide a successful concluding event. Hearty thanks to all those across the world who have so generously donated such extraordinary lots to be auctioned. We also thank potential bidders: every bid you place, every lot you win, contributes directly to the Save The Valletta Skyline Appeal, not only adding to your life's experiences but also helping to safeguard a legacy in Malta that belongs to everyone.”Lots on the international online auction with Belgravia Auctioneers in aid of the Save The Valletta Skyline Appeal are now open for bids between until 15 October. Visit for more information about the auction and the full online catalogue. More information about the Save The Valletta Skyline Appeal is available at

