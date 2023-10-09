Iventis Receives Best Collaborative Event Planning Platform Award 2023

(MENAFN- Pressat) Transforming Event Planning: 51% Efficiency Gains and 75% Fewer Site Visits

London, 9th October – SME News Magazine has recently revealed the winners of the Midlands Enterprise Awards for 2023.

Now in its seventh consecutive year, the Midlands Enterprise program was established to acknowledge and honour outstanding organisations throughout the region. Award recipients are recognised for their merit, ingenuity, and leadership within their respective industries.

Awards Coordinator Victoria Cotton commented on the success of this year's winners:“I am extremely pleased to have worked with such ardent individuals and businesses. I wish them all the best as they continue to shine.”

The Iventis collaborative visual event planning platform from is transforming how event planning teams operate. It can enhance planning efficiency by up to 51% while reducing the need for site visits. Victoria added,“The judging panel was most impressed with the flexibility of the Iventis Planner and the combined customisation and collaboration features.”

Founded in 2015 by Joe Cusdin, Iventis has powered globally renowned events, including the Special Olympics World Games 2023, Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, Dubai Expo 2020, the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference, and more.

More recently, Iventis launched version 2.0 of its map-based event planning platform featuring three efficiency-enhancing planning products suitable for events and operations of any scale and complexity.



Joe Cusdin, CEO of Iventis, said:“We are thrilled to receive recognition as the best collaborative event planning platform. Our mission is to empower teams worldwide with the tools they need to orchestrate extraordinary events. This recognition will further enable us to support an even greater number of events through the efficiency of visual, map-based planning.”