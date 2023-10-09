(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani Ambassador to Israel condemns terrorist attacks, Azernews reports, citing a post on X by Mukhtar
Mammadov, the Ambassador.
The post reads that the Ambassador and his family spent hours in
a shelter like thousands of Israeli citizens. The Ambassador
stressed that he condemns rocket strikes and terrorist attacks
against civilians. He noted that he was appalled by numerous
abductions of civilians, including women and children, who are
abused & mistreated by terrorist abductors. Mukhtar Mammadov
emphasized that like all sovereign states,
#Israe has the right to live in peace and security.
To recall, Palestinian militant groups headed by Hamas launched
a large-scale attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. It is the first
direct conflict within Israel's boundaries since the 1948
Arab-Israeli military bases.
