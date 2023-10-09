US confirms reports of Americans detained by Hamas in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) On Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken declared that his government is confirming statements that Americans are being detained in the Gaza Strip by the Palestinian group Hamas.



"We've got reports that several Americans are among the dead. We're working very actively to verify those reports,” Blinken informed a news program.



“At the same time, the reports of Americans being taken hostage — there too, we're working to get the facts to find out if those reports are accurate," he continued.



Michael Herzog, Israel’s Ambassador to the US, stated previously on Sunday that Americans were between the captives being detained by Hamas in Gaza.



“I understand there, but I don’t have details,” Herzog declared.



The US National Security Council affirmed that many Americans had been murdered in a raid by Hamas on Israeli cities close to the Gaza Strip as well.



A representative for the Council said: "We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in touch with our Israeli partners, particularly the local authorities.”

